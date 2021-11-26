Moscow to send more data on Sputnik V jab by late 2021 — WHO regional director

Russia will send additional data on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO) by the end of 2021, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told the Rossiya-1 TV channel, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kluge recalled that last Friday, a delegation from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Foreign Ministry met with the WHO Director General, who was responsible for the vaccine registration. The sides agreed that some more data on the Sputnik V jab needed to be sent before the end of the year, after that the WHO in Geneva and the RDIF should decide on a schedule for follow-up inspections.