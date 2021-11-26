Artsakhpress

International

Moscow to send more data on Sputnik V jab by late 2021 — WHO regional director

Russia will send additional data on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO) by the end of 2021, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told the Rossiya-1 TV channel, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kluge recalled that last Friday, a delegation from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Foreign Ministry met with the WHO Director General, who was responsible for the vaccine registration. The sides agreed that some more data on the Sputnik V jab needed to be sent before the end of the year, after that the WHO in Geneva and the RDIF should decide on a schedule for follow-up inspections.


     

Politics

Fact of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting more important than its result – Russian expert on upcoming Sochi talks

Russian expert on international studies, Editor-in-Chief of Russia In Global Affairs journal, research director at the Valdai Discussion Club, Fyodor Lukyanov, doesn’t expect anything new from the upcoming Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev trilateral talks to be held in Sochi on November 26, because, according to him, the problems existing within the Armenian-Azerbaijani domain, including the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, are far from being resolved.

Unblocking: Transportation will be carried out based on international agreements, national legislations – Moscow

International transportations via the links in South Caucasus which could potentially be reopened will...

Armenia has asked Russia to mediate normalization with Turkey – Moscow confirms

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that Armenia has asked Russia to assume...

Armenian FM presents situation caused by latest Azerbaijani aggression to Israeli counterpart

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation on November 24 with Foreign Minister...

Dutch parliament adopts motions on Azerbaijani provocations against Armenia

The Parliament of the Netherlands adopted two motions on November 23 about the Azerbaijani provocations...

Artsakh Ombudsman publishes report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured Armenian servicemen and civilians

The Human Rights Ombudsman’s staff published a report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured...

Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev trilateral talks to be held Nov. 26 in Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Society

"Path to the future." A development program being implemented in Artsakh's Ashan

Arman Ghazaryan, a resident of the village of Mariamadzor of Artsakh’s Hadrut region, was displaced from the native village due to the 44-Day Artsakh War.

Restoration of transportation communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan in focus – Russian MFA spox

Russia does everything to strengthen stability in the South Caucasian region, settle the peaceful life...

Azerbaijani intelligence agencies continue attempts to gather personal information of Artsakh citizens, warns NSS

Artsakh National Security Service warns that Azerbaijani intelligence agencies continue various attempts...

We will continue developing Machkalashen. Community Leader

The Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 415 residents.

Government of Armenia to provide more financial assistance to Artsakh

The Armenian government will provide another 13,5 billion drams to the government of Artsakh.

The collection of Ashot Beglaryan's "Images of Artsakh" published

The collection of the writer, journalist and translator Ashot Beglaryan "Images of Artsakh" has been...

85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus case on November 24.

Military

US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of another serviceman found in Varanda region

Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended...

Armenia Eager to Buy Russian Ka-52M, Mi-28NE Combat Helicopters

Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest...

Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Moscow to send more data on Sputnik V jab by late 2021 — WHO regional director

Russia urges Berlin, Paris to end political speculations over Ukraine

Biden had 'benign' polyp removed during his routine colonoscopy

Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, developer says

