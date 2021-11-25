The Armenian General Benevolent Union announces the launch of a new stage of the "Women Entrepreneurs" program, which is intended for start-ups and operating businesses in Artsakh.

November 25, 2021, 17:54 "Women Entrepreneurs" program will be launched in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tatevik Manukyan, the head of the "Women Entrepreneurs" program, informed "Artsakhpress".

The program promotes the development of women's entrepreneurial knowledge and skills, helping to conduct a competent market research, develop a marketing strategy, organize business and financial management.

The courses will take place in Stepanakert, twice a week, from 10:00 to 15:00 (including one-hour break). Travel expenses from all regions to Stepanakert are covered by the AGBU. The deadline for applications is December 20.

For more information please contact by e-mail address: agbuwe@agbu.am or call on a phone number: 060 722 235, 060 722 237