Arman Ghazaryan, a resident of the village of Mariamadzor of Artsakh’s Hadrut region, was displaced from the native village due to the 44-Day Artsakh War.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, he teaches "History of the Armenian Church" at the secondary school after Anita Hovsepyan in the Ashan community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

In addition to educating the younger generation, he and her students develop community development projects as a part of the same program.

After the war we had to move to Yerevan, but the desire to live and work in Artsakh, to develop the homeland has never disappeared.

Today, more than ever, Artsakh needs young people whose ideas are full of innovations. After graduating from the Artsakh State University, I decided to have my contribution in filling the gaps in the educational system and I applied to the "Teach for Armenia" program. Now I teach in the village of Ashan, one of the best villages in the world.

Our interlocutor informed that together with the school students they have developed a project, which is one of the steps of "Teach for Armenia". It is aimed at the development of communities and the activation of community life.

"The goal of our project is to turn our village into a tourist center. This is our first step towards achieving this great goal. We will open a path that will connect the current and former locations of our village. The path will be equipped with guides, posters and signs.

Through this program we try to develop hiking tourism in the community. We plan to carry out the first campaign in the first half of May 2022. On the advice of my students, we named the project "Path to the Future."

We clearly mark the desired changes that our community needs; we are shaping our desired future," A. Ghazaryan said, adding that similar projects are being implemented in all the communities where the teachers of the "Teach for Armenia" program work.