Arman Ghazaryan, a resident of the village of Mariamadzor of Artsakh’s Hadrut region, was displaced from the native village due to the 44-Day Artsakh War.
"Path to the future." A development program being implemented in Artsakh's Ashan
International transportations via the links in South Caucasus which could potentially be reopened will be implemented based on international agreements and the national legislations of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing when asked whether or not customs control will be carried out on the roads in the event of communications being unblocked between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...
The Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 415 residents.
The Armenian government will provide another 13,5 billion drams to the government of Artsakh.
The collection of the writer, journalist and translator Ashot Beglaryan "Images of Artsakh" has been...
Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus case on November 24.
Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended...
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...
