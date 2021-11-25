Russia does everything to strengthen stability in the South Caucasian region, settle the peaceful life of the region, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, commenting on the upcoming meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Sochi on November 26.

November 25, 2021, 15:45 Restoration of transportation communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan in focus – Russian MFA spox

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The respective work is being done in practice thanks to the trilateral efforts. As for the high-level meetings, you know that it is the jurisdiction of the Office of the Russian President to comment. I can state that we do everything to take actions for the strengthening of stability, the settlement of a peaceful life of the aforementioned region, and of course, the special focus is now on restoring, developing the trade-economic and transportation ties”, she said.