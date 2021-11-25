The collection of the writer, journalist and translator Ashot Beglaryan's "Images of Artsakh" has been published.

November 25, 2021, 12:19 The collection of Ashot Beglaryan's "Images of Artsakh" published

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" , Ashot Beglaryan mentioned that the book includes essays written in 1992-2020.

Being the own correspondent of the "Golos Armenii" Yerevan newspaper in Artsakh, during the first war I hosted the rubrics "War with faces", "Karabakh diary" and "Portrait strokes". Telling about heroes, politicians and ordinary workers, I tried to present the reader living characters, which, by the way, later have entered my fiction and novels.

After the war, continuing my journalistic and literary activities in various leading Armenian, as well as Russian and other foreign newspapers and magazines, I often referred to the topic of war and supplemented the gallery of characters.

When I felt that the necessary material had been gathered for the book, I handed it over for the publication," Beglaryan said.

He noted that the book is intended for a wide range of readers.

"I think that first of all it is valuable with its historical, documentary content. All the characters are presented in the context of that time in which they lived and created. The main message of the book is to be worthy of the heroes who created our victories. You have to be honest and selfless like them. By imitating them, we will achieve new successes, "Beglaryan said.