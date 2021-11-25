U.S. President Joe Biden had a single 3-millimeter polyp removed during his routine colonoscopy last week at Walter Reed medical center, according to CNN.

November 25, 2021, 11:57 Biden had 'benign' polyp removed during his routine colonoscopy

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, on Wednesday reported that testing on the polyp has revealed it to be a tubular adenoma, a benign, slow-growing lesion that is thought to be potentially precancerous.

The polyp, O'Connor said, is similar to one that Biden had removed in 2008, and he noted that no further action is required at this time. The physician said routine surveillance was recommended for the finding and that Biden would be due for his next colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.

The colonoscopy procedure, which required anesthesia, meant that Biden on Friday temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the first woman to assume US presidential power for 85 minutes that morning.

Biden, who turned 79 on Saturday, also received a physical while at Walter Reed, marking his first such appointment since he was inaugurated as the oldest first-term president in US history.

Afterward, O'Connor wrote in a memo that Biden "remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."