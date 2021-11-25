Today is Monte Melkonian’s birthday

November 25 is the birthday of national hero of Armenia and Artsakh, legendary commander, activist of national-liberation struggle of the Armenian people Monte Melkonyan. He would have turned 64 today.
November 25 is the birthday of national hero of Armenia and Artsakh, legendary commander, activist of national-liberation struggle of the Armenian people Monte Melkonyan. He would have turned 64 today.
The Parliament of the Netherlands adopted two motions on November 23 about the Azerbaijani provocations against Armenia and the Armenian prisoners of war.
The Human Rights Ombudsman’s staff published a report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today United Nations Under-Secretary-General, High...
There are no negotiations between Armenia and Turkey at this moment over the normalization of the bilateral...
Azerbaijan’s state-sanctioned Armenophobia is a targeted policy for keeping the two peoples living...
On November 23, President of the Senate of the Republic of France Gérard Larcher hosted the delegation...
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...
Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus case on November 24.
November 25 is the birthday of national hero of Armenia and Artsakh, legendary commander, activist of...
A replica of the Shushi statue of statesman Vazgen Sargsyan which was vandalized and destroyed by Azerbaijani...
The chief of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and...
“Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh’s Third War" NGO was founded in 2021.
Artsakh confirmed 83 new coronavirus case on November 23.
A new apartment building is being built on Knunyants Street in Stepanakert.
Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, Tass informs.
Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...
Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended...
Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest...
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day