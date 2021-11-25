Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Today is Monte Melkonian’s birthday

November 25 is the birthday of national hero of Armenia and Artsakh, legendary commander, activist of national-liberation struggle of the Armenian people Monte Melkonyan. He would have turned 64 today.

Today is Monte Melkonian’s birthday

Today is Monte Melkonian’s birthday
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Monte Melkonyan was born on November 25, 1957 at Visalia Municipal Hospital in Visalia, California.
At the age of 20 he studied at the Berkeley University in California and graduated with a double title. While studying at the university he established the “Armenian Student Union”. In 1978, he entered Oxford University, but did not finish, went to Lebanon during the civil war (around 3 years) and took part in the defensive battle of the Armenian quarter of Beirut.
He was the leader of an offshoot of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) in the 1980s and the most celebrated commander during the Nagorno-Karabakh War in the early 1990s.
He focused his energy on Nagorno-Karabakh.
"If we lose Karabakh, we turn the final page of our people's history." He believed that, if Azeri forces succeeded in deporting Armenians from Karabakh, they would advance on Zangezur and other regions of Armenia. Thus, he saw the fate of Karabakh as crucial for the long-term security of the entire Armenian nation.
On September 12 (or 14) 1991 Monte travelled to Shahumyan region (north of Karabakh), where he fought for three months in the fall of 1991. There he participated in the capture of Erkej, Manashid and Buzlukh villages.
On February 4, 1992 Melkonyan arrived in Martuni as the regional commander. Upon his arrival the changes were immediately felt: civilians started feeling more secure and at peace as Azeri armies were pushed back and were finding it increasingly difficult to shell Martuni's residential areas with GRAD missiles.
In April 1993, Melkonyan was one of the chief military strategists who planned and led the operation to fight Azeri fighters and capture the region of Kalbajar of Azerbaijan. Armenian forces captured the region in four days of heavy fighting, sustaining far fewer fatalities than the enemy.
Monte was killed in the abandoned Azerbaijani village of Merzili in the early afternoon of June 12, 1993 during the Battle of Agdam. 

     

Politics

Dutch parliament adopts motions on Azerbaijani provocations against Armenia

The Parliament of the Netherlands adopted two motions on November 23 about the Azerbaijani provocations against Armenia and the Armenian prisoners of war.

All news from section

Artsakh Ombudsman publishes report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured Armenian servicemen and civilians

The Human Rights Ombudsman’s staff published a report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured...

Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev trilateral talks to be held Nov. 26 in Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President...

Armenian PM holds meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today United Nations Under-Secretary-General, High...

No negotiations with Turkey at the moment – Armenia MFA spokesperson

There are no negotiations between Armenia and Turkey at this moment over the normalization of the bilateral...

Azeri state-sanctioned Armenophobia is dangerous also for host countries of Diasporas, including U.S., warns Ombudsman

Azerbaijan’s state-sanctioned Armenophobia is a targeted policy for keeping the two peoples living...

Armenian Parliament, French Senate sign cooperation agreement

On November 23, President of the Senate of the Republic of France Gérard Larcher hosted the delegation...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

All news from section

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Society

85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus case on November 24.

All news from section

Today is Monte Melkonian’s birthday

November 25 is the birthday of national hero of Armenia and Artsakh, legendary commander, activist of...

Jermuk to erect replica of Vazgen Sargsyan statue of Shushi vandalized by Azeri troops

A replica of the Shushi statue of statesman Vazgen Sargsyan which was vandalized and destroyed by Azerbaijani...

‘False sense of security’ around COVID vaccines: WHO

The chief of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and...

A logbook dedicated to the memory of the fallen Artsakh servicemen will be prepared

“Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh’s Third War" NGO was founded in 2021.

83 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 83 new coronavirus case on November 23.

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert

A new apartment building is being built on Knunyants Street in Stepanakert.

Military

US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, Tass informs.

All news from section

Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of another serviceman found in Varanda region

Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended...

Armenia Eager to Buy Russian Ka-52M, Mi-28NE Combat Helicopters

Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest...

Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...

Biden had 'benign' polyp removed during his routine colonoscopy
85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh
Today is Monte Melkonian’s birthday
Jermuk to erect replica of Vazgen Sargsyan statue of Shushi vandalized by Azeri troops
‘False sense of security’ around COVID vaccines: WHO
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

All news from section

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

All news from section

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

All news from section

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Biden had 'benign' polyp removed during his routine colonoscopy

All news from section

Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, developer says

NATO’s activity near state borders prompts Russia to bolster its combat potential — Shoigu

Russia detects 33,558 daily COVID-19 cases

Most Read

month

week

day

Search