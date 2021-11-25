‘False sense of security’ around COVID vaccines: WHO

The chief of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and that some people were falling into a “false sense of security” after being vaccinated against the virus, AlJazeera reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a news briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were thinking – wrongly – that receiving the COVID shot meant they no longer needed to take any other precautions.

“In many countries and communities, we are concerned about a false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic, and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions,” Tedros told reporters.

“Vaccines save lives, but they do not fully prevent transmission,” he added.

“Data suggest that before the arrival of the Delta variant, vaccines reduced transmission by about 60 percent. With Delta, that has dropped to about 40 percent,” Tedros warned.

Delta is now dominant around the world, having all but out-competed other strains.

“We cannot say this clearly enough: even if you are vaccinated, continue to take precautions to prevent becoming infected yourself, and infecting someone else who could die.”

“That means wearing a mask, maintaining distance, avoiding crowds and meeting others outside if you can, or in a well-ventilated space inside.