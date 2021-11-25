Artsakhpress

Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, developer says

The Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine for teenagers has been approved in Russia, Deputy Director General of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Denis Logunov said at a press conference on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "The use of the Sputnik vaccine on children was authorized today, the vaccine was approved and we are happy to share the news," he pointed out.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said earlier on Wednesday that a coronavirus vaccine for children would not be released for public distribution until late December 2021.

Clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine among children and teenagers aged twelve to 17 years kicked off in Moscow on June 5. Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg explained that the concentration of Sputnik V had been reduced fivefold for teenagers and tenfold for younger children.


     

Politics

Dutch parliament adopts motions on Azerbaijani provocations against Armenia

The Parliament of the Netherlands adopted two motions on November 23 about the Azerbaijani provocations against Armenia and the Armenian prisoners of war.

Artsakh Ombudsman publishes report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured Armenian servicemen and civilians

The Human Rights Ombudsman’s staff published a report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured...

Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev trilateral talks to be held Nov. 26 in Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President...

Armenian PM holds meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today United Nations Under-Secretary-General, High...

No negotiations with Turkey at the moment – Armenia MFA spokesperson

There are no negotiations between Armenia and Turkey at this moment over the normalization of the bilateral...

Azeri state-sanctioned Armenophobia is dangerous also for host countries of Diasporas, including U.S., warns Ombudsman

Azerbaijan’s state-sanctioned Armenophobia is a targeted policy for keeping the two peoples living...

Armenian Parliament, French Senate sign cooperation agreement

On November 23, President of the Senate of the Republic of France Gérard Larcher hosted the delegation...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Society

A logbook dedicated to the memory of the fallen Artsakh servicemen will be prepared

“Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh’s Third War" NGO was founded in 2021.

83 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 83 new coronavirus case on November 23.

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert

A new apartment building is being built on Knunyants Street in Stepanakert.

Stand by Artsakh telethon set for Dec. 10

The Stand by Artsakh telethon will take place on December 10 to raise funds for restoring the social-economic...

Artsakh citizen detained after accidentally crossing into territory controlled by Azerbaijani forces

The National Security Service of Artsakh says it is taking measures to return a citizen of Artsakh who...

Askeran is overcoming all the difficulties typical of the post-war period

The town of Askeran has overcome all the difficulties typical of the post-war period, trying to ensure...

40 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 40 new coronavirus case on November 22.

Military

US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

Russia sees US strategic bombers’ intensified activity in close proximity to its borders, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of another serviceman found in Varanda region

Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended...

Armenia Eager to Buy Russian Ka-52M, Mi-28NE Combat Helicopters

Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest...

Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, developer says

NATO’s activity near state borders prompts Russia to bolster its combat potential — Shoigu

Russia detects 33,558 daily COVID-19 cases

US launches first-ever attempt to protect Earth from approaching asteroids, says NASA

