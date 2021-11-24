Taliban official confirms plans to resume Qatar talks with US

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), which recently seized power in Afghanistan, has confirmed plans to resume its talks with the United States in Qatar in the near future, Second Deputy Information and Culture Minister in the Taliban’s interim government Bilal Karimi told TASS on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We do intend to hold talks with the US in Qatar in the near future but no dates have been set yet," he said. "During the consultations, we plan to discuss the implementation of the Doha Agreement [between the Taliban and the US], <...> the unfreezing of the Afghan people’s financial assets (the reserves of Afghanistan’s Central Bank - TASS) and issues related to diplomatic relations between the two parties," Karimi added.

Washington announced earlier that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West would visit Qatar’s capital next week to discuss the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan with Taliban leaders.

In October, Taliban officials held several meetings with US diplomats in Doha. According to the Taliban, the parties particularly focused on humanitarian aid deliveries to the Afghan people, the implementation of the Doha Agreement, as well as the need to open a new page in relations between Kabul and Washington, ensuring respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and non-interference in its domestic affairs.