Apple has temporarily stopped selling products to customers in Turkey as the Turkish lira continues to crash, reaching a historic low on Tuesday, The Apple Post reported.

November 24, 2021, 15:15 Apple halts sales in Turkey after currency crash

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: While the online Apple Store remains available for customers in the country, Apple isn’t accepting any new orders in Turkey, not allowing shoppers to add any items to their digital shopping bag or complete transactions.

Turkey's lira nosedived more than 15% on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts and vowed to win his "economic war of independence", despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course, Reuters reported.

The lira tumbled as far as 13.45 to the dollar, plumbing record lows for an 11th straight session, before trimming some of those losses to close 10.2% lower at 12.7015. It has lost 42% of its value this year, including a more than 22% decline since the beginning of last week.