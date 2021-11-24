Human Rights Watch calls on Poland to end violence against migrants

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on Poland to stop the collective deportation of migrants, while, according to the organization, Poland and Belarus share responsibility for the situation at the border, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Polish authorities must immediately stop all simplified returns and collective deportations of migrants) to Belarus, the US-based organization said in a report released Wednesday.

Human rights activists called on Poland to end violence against migrants, investigate cases of violence and theft, end the state of emergency, and provide migrants with the opportunity to apply for asylum.

Human Rights Watch calls on Belarus to prosecute border guards who violate migrants' rights.

They also recommend that the EU put pressure on Warsaw to facilitate the access of humanitarian organizations to part of the border zone. The EU is advised to consider the possibility of temporary relocation of people who have arrived in Poland to other EU countries.

Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.