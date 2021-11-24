“Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh’s Third War" NGO was founded in 2021.

November 24, 2021, 13:19 A logbook dedicated to the memory of the fallen Artsakh servicemen will be prepared

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an with "Artsakhpress" , the chairman of the NGO Armen Asryan mentioned that from the very beginning of its establishment the NGO set the task of clarifying the lists of the killed and missing servicemen.

"During the difficult post-war period, we took over that activity and started working. We contacted the community leaders. And as a result, the existing lists have undergone major changes, and due to our hard work of about two months, we have accurate data on missing people. We did a lot of analysis by region, and in the same way we checked the lists of people killed in the war, but to this day we continue to check the DNA identification.

Our organization has initiated visits to the families of fallen and missing servicemen. We have already visited about 480 families, and those visits will be continuous. By visiting the families, we make analysis of the social and living conditions of those families, so that we can be a link between those families, Artsakh authorities and benefactors," he said.

“At present, 8 memorial plaques with a total of 1080 photos of heroes fallen in the third Artsakh war are placed in Stepanakert Freedom Fighters' Park. We plan to install the last memorial plaque, now the work of editing and printing of 180 photos are in progress," he said and noted that in order to find out the fate of the missing servicemen, they are constantly working in cooperation with the ICRC and Artsakh departments. Armen Asryan added that they are initiating to prepare a logbook dedicated to the memory of the Artsakh servicemen who have fallen during the recent 2020 Artsakh War.