November 24, 2021, 10:56 The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The construction is carried out by "David Group" CJSC.

The correspondent of “Artsakhpress” visited the construction site and got acquainted with the ongoing work.

Razmik Ghevondyan, an employee of "David Group" company, said that the construction of the new apartment building has started after the recent 2020 Artsakh War.

“A 70-apartment residential building is being constructed.

It will have 12 floors. At present, the construction is carried out according to the planned schedule.

According to the plan, the building will be put into operation in 2024," Ghevondyan said.