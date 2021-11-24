Russia’s Shoigu congratulates Armenia’s new defense minister on appointment

Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu sent a congratulatory letter to Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan, the Armenian defense ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear Mr. Papikyan, I congratulate you on your appointment as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia. I am convinced that your activity in this high and responsible position will contribute to the strengthening and further development of the friendly relations between the defense ministries of our countries, for the benefit of peace and international security.

I wish you good health and productive work for Armenia’s benefit”, reads the Russian defense minister’s letter.