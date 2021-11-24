US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu

As the Russian defense minister stressed, "this month, in the course of the US Strategic Command’s Global Thunder exercise, 10 strategic bombers practiced employing nuclear weapons against Russia actually simultaneously from the western and eastern directions."

"The minimal distance from our state border was 20 km," Shoigu pointed out.

"China and Russia have been strategic partners for many years. Today it is especially vital to develop our interaction in the conditions of the intensifying geopolitical turbulence and the growing conflict potential in various regions of the world," Shoigu stressed.