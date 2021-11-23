Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev has decided to hand over the leadership of the ruling party Nur Otan (The Light of the Fatherland) to incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nazarbayev’s press secretary Aidos Ukibai said on Tuesday after a meeting of the party’s political council, Tass informs.

November 23, 2021, 17:50 Nazarbayev to hand over leadership of ruling party to incumbent Kazakh president

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "During the meeting of the party’s political council, Nursultan Nazarbayev took a decision to hand over the leadership of the Nur Otan party, stressing that the party should be led by the country’s president," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Under the party’s charter, its leader is elected and relieved of his duties by a party congress.

Nur Otan is Kazakhstan’s biggest party having more than 835,000 members. It won 71.09% of votes at parliamentary elections on January 10.