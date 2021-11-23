The Human Rights Ombudsman’s staff published a report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured Armenian servicemen and civilians, the Office of the Ombudsman said.

November 23, 2021, 17:13 Artsakh Ombudsman publishes report on malicious prosecution by Azerbaijan of captured Armenian servicemen and civilians

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS:The report provides information on fabricated and illegal prosecutions against the Armenian POWs and civilian captives which is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As a result of the organized 45 illegal, groundless and falsified trials, 3 persons (one of them civilian) were sentenced to 20 year, 2 persons (civilian) to 15 year, 23 persons to 6 year, 2 persons to 4 year, 13 persons to 6 year imprisonment. Materials of fake criminal cases of 2 Armenian prisoners of war are in the Ganja court of grave crimes.

5 of the Armenian POWs subjected to illegal trials were repatriated on October 19, 2021.

However, at the moment, 40 Armenian POWs and civilian captives are convicted on baseless charges in Azerbaijan.