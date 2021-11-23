The National Security Service of Artsakh says it is taking measures to return a citizen of Artsakh who got lost and accidentally crossed into territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military.

Artsakh citizen detained after accidentally crossing into territory controlled by Azerbaijani forces

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS:The service said that early Tuesday morning it received a report that a 21 year old resident of the Ashan community of Martuni region is missing.

The National Security Service said they found out that the citizen has been detained by the Azerbaijani authorities after getting lost and “appearing” in territory under their control.

The incident was immediately reported to the Russian peacekeepers, who clarified the issue and assured that the citizen is safe. Negotiations are underway for the return of the resident to the Armenian side.