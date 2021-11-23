Artsakhpress

Armenian PM holds meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today United Nations Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the PM’s Office reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: At the meeting PM Pashinyan said that this is the first such a high-level visit of the UNAOC to Armenia and expressed hope that this visit will contribute to the bilateral cooperation, as well as the dialogue between the nations of the region.

In turn the UN Under-Secretary-General presented the main activity directions of the UNAOC, highlighting Armenia’s role and participation to the activities of the Alliance. He said that the Alliance within its mandate is ready to contribute to the promotion of tolerance in the region, the inter-religious dialogue and preservation of religious sites.

In turn Nikol Pashinyan also attached importance to the steps aimed at promoting dialogue and tolerance in the region, at the same stressing the need for adequate response by the international community to Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions.

The PM drew the attention of his guest to the facts of destruction and distortion of Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage in territories which have come under the Azerbaijani control as a result of the aggression against Artsakh, including the Azerbaijani actions against the St. Ghazanchetsots Church of Shushi and Dadivank monastery. Pashinyan highlighted the access of the UNESCO fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent regions, stating that Azerbaijan demonstrates unconstructive behavior also on this matter.

Pashinyan also emphasized the necessity of the activity of humanitarian mission of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Artsakh.


     

No negotiations with Turkey at the moment – Armenia MFA spokesperson

There are no negotiations between Armenia and Turkey at this moment over the normalization of the bilateral...

Azeri state-sanctioned Armenophobia is dangerous also for host countries of Diasporas, including U.S., warns Ombudsman

Azerbaijan’s state-sanctioned Armenophobia is a targeted policy for keeping the two peoples living...

Armenian Parliament, French Senate sign cooperation agreement

On November 23, President of the Senate of the Republic of France Gérard Larcher hosted the delegation...

Armenia requests ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan over POWs

The Republic of Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights to ensure respect of the fundamental...

Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev to meet in Brussels

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed to...

Trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Karabakh requires consensus – Lavrov

A trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Nagorno Karabakh will take place, but this requires...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Artsakh citizen detained after accidentally crossing into territory controlled by Azerbaijani forces

The National Security Service of Artsakh says it is taking measures to return a citizen of Artsakh who got lost and accidentally crossed into territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military.

Askeran is overcoming all the difficulties typical of the post-war period

The town of Askeran has overcome all the difficulties typical of the post-war period, trying to ensure...

40 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 40 new coronavirus case on November 22.

Technopark to be established in the region of Martuni

A technopark will be established in Artsakh’s Martuni.

Renovation of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed (Photos)

The renovation and interior decoration works of the main building of Artsakh State University are being...

Russia detects 35,681 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 35,681 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number...

Four new laboratories will operate in the Artsakh Scientific Center

On November 22, thanks to the cooperation between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of another serviceman found in Varanda region

Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended on October 14, resumed today, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.

Armenia Eager to Buy Russian Ka-52M, Mi-28NE Combat Helicopters

Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest...

Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...

Sporadic shootings from Azerbaijan suppressed by Armenian countermeasures in Tavush

Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in...

Armenian Defense Ministry releases name of killed soldier, whose body was transported from Baku

On November 18, the Defense Ministry of Armenia released the name of the soldier who was killed during...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

Russia, ASEAN to hold first ever joint naval drills in early December

No information on plans for Biden-Putin meeting, White House spokesperson says

Tourist bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45, including 12 children

Five dead after car ploughs into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

