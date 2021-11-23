There are no negotiations between Armenia and Turkey at this moment over the normalization of the bilateral relations.

November 23, 2021, 15:15 No negotiations with Turkey at the moment – Armenia MFA spokesperson

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress, commenting on the ongoing discussions about the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations.

“As stated in the government’s action plan, Armenia has always been ready to normalize the relations with Turkey without preconditions. A number of international partners, including our ally Russia, have stated that they are ready to assist the process of normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations. And during the discussions with the Russian partners we have informed that we are ready for the normalization of the relations without preconditions. If and when the process goes ahead, we, of course, will inform the public about the developments. At the same time I want to note that there is no negotiation process with Turkey at this moment”, the MFA spokesperson said.