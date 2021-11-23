Armenian Parliament, French Senate sign cooperation agreement

On November 23, President of the Senate of the Republic of France Gérard Larcher hosted the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who arrived in Paris on a working visit.
Azerbaijan’s state-sanctioned Armenophobia is a targeted policy for keeping the two peoples living throughout the world in animosity, which threatens also the stability and the human rights system of those countries, warned the Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...
Artsakh confirmed 40 new coronavirus case on November 22.
A technopark will be established in Artsakh’s Martuni.
The renovation and interior decoration works of the main building of Artsakh State University are being...
Russia has registered 35,681 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number...
On November 22, thanks to the cooperation between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport...
Artsakh confirmed 38 new coronavirus on November 21.
During the 44-day Artsakh war, the Babayan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur community of Artsakh’s...
Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended on October 14, resumed today, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.
Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest...
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...
Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in...
On November 18, the Defense Ministry of Armenia released the name of the soldier who was killed during...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
