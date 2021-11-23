The town of Askeran has overcome all the difficulties typical of the post-war period, trying to ensure the noticeable daily development.

November 23, 2021, 12:48 Askeran is overcoming all the difficulties typical of the post-war period

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Askeran, Hayk Shamiryan told "Artsakhpress".

“The town has 2873 inhabitants. 114 displaced families have settled here with 474 inhabitants.

They all have benefited from the state assistance provided to the displaced. They have received support from the ICRC in the form of food and hygiene items. They have also been provided with poultry and animals to engage in agriculture. Recently some of them have received greenhouses. Some families are engaged in greenhouse farming.

The school has 437 students, 110 of whom are children from displaced families. The city is gasified, provided with electricity, night lighting and round-the-clock water supply.

The mayor noted that unfortunately during the 44-day Artsakh War, while defending the homeland, 4 of the Askeran residents have fallen, the fate of a hero is still unknown and 17 residents have been wounded during the hostilities.

"Being the son of a fallen freedom fighter, I can say with confidence that each of them was well aware of the importance of the mission entrusted to him," said Shamiryan.

Referring to the employment of the residents of the regional center, he said that some of them are employees of the state system, others - of the private sector. People are mainly engaged in agriculture, viticulture and cultivation of cereals.