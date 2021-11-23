A technopark will be established in Artsakh’s Martuni.

November 23, 2021, 11:39 Technopark to be established in the region of Martuni

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The aim of the initiation is to provide modern technological education to the youth of the region.

Beneficiaries will have an opportunity to acquire the skills required in the labor market, to accept orders from different countries of the world staying in their villages.

IT specialist, Director of "I" educational foundation Ashot Avanesyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The idea of ​​establishing a technopark arose in parallel with the creation of the "I" educational program; it is an integral part of our program. The program is implemented in 3 stages: "Discovery", "Skills", "Let's start". The first stage reveals the students' abilities, transfers the necessary skills for the next stages. The students of the second stage master the fields of robotics, programming, digital design and marketing, becoming beginner specialists. In the third stage, high-achieving students of the second stage get the opportunity to create their own companies.

Due to the lack of a proper center, the courses are currently being held in various community buildings. The municipality of Haghorti has provided one of the community buildings to the "I" educational foundation free of charge. The Martuni technopark will operate here, becoming the first center of the "I" educational program, which will have its own territory.

The building needs renovation, furnishing and technical equipment," said A. Avanesyan and added that the project to establish a technopark in the Martuni region is available on the reArmenia and fundraising platform. Those who wish can make a donation by supporting the renovation of the new building of the technopark.