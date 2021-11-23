The renovation and interior decoration works of the main building of Artsakh State University are being completed.

November 23, 2021, 11:13 Renovation of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The construction is carried out by "Berd" LLC. The designer is "Vem" LLC.

Vahram Tsatryan, an employee of “Berd" LLC, told "Artsakhpress".

"The renovation has been carried with the financial support of the Artsakh Government, the Armenian General Benevolent Union, the “Trpanjyan” Charitable Foundation and the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund," he said.

According to our interlocutor, the works of providing the building with internet, general lighting, furnishing will start soon.