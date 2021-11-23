The White House cannot say anything about a scheduled meeting between Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Vladimir Putin of Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing, Tass informs.

November 23, 2021, 10:47 No information on plans for Biden-Putin meeting, White House spokesperson says

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: When asked about the possibility of a virtual meeting between Biden and Putin, she said: "I don’t have anything yet on a scheduled meeting or engagement though certainly high-level diplomacy is a priority of the president." In this regard, Psaki pointed to Biden’s recent online meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.