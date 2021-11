A tourist bus from North Macedonia crashed and caught fire on the Struma highway in Bulgaria on Tuesday, the Bgnes news agency reported.

November 23, 2021, 09:54 Tourist bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45, including 12 children

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the news agency, the accident occurred at about 03:00 am, killing 45 people, including 12 children.

There were a total of 52 people on board the bus when it crashed.