Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended on October 14, resumed today, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.

November 22, 2021, 17:44 Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of another serviceman found in Varanda region

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Today a rescue squad conducted search operations in Varanda (Fizuli) region and found the remains of one serviceman, whose identity will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.

Since November 13, 2020, the remains of a total of 1,698 servicemen and civilians have been confirmed as a result of the search operations conducted in the territories of Artsakh under Azerbaijani control and the exchange of bodies with the Azerbaijani side.