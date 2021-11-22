Armenia Eager to Buy Russian Ka-52M, Mi-28NE Combat Helicopters

Some countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show a keen interest in Russia’s cutting-edge Ka-52M and Mi-28NE attack helicopters, CEO of the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer Andrei Boginsky told TASS on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the Dubai Airshow 2021 international aviation exhibition held in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18, foreign customers displayed a high interest in the latest Ka-52M and Mi-28NE strike rotorcraft, the chief executive said.

"There were delegations from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritania, the UAE and Saudi Arabia [at the airshow]. Colleagues from Rosoboronexport [Russia’s state weapons exporter] are actively working on the promotion and we are satisfied with the result that we have," Boginsky said.

The demonstration of the Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ gunship was a major world premiere at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Russia never showcased this combat helicopter at international airshows before. The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ attack helicopter was also demonstrated at the Dubai Airshow for the first time. These two helicopters participated in the airshow’s flight program to demonstrate aerobatic stunts and maneuvers employed in a real aerial battle.