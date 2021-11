Russia has registered 35,681 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 24, with the total number of infections reaching 9,366,839 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.38%.