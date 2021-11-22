Four new laboratories will operate in the Artsakh Scientific Center

On November 22, thanks to the cooperation between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh and the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, laboratories of Oriental Studies, Geology and Radiophysics have been opened in the Artsakh Scientific Center.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, Ashot Saghyan said that the Artsakh Scientific Center should become one of the most powerful centers of Armenia.

"We must make the Artsakh Scientific Center a small model of the RA National Academy of Sciences.

"The directions that are developing in the academy should start developing here as well," said Saghyan and called on the Artsakh youth to get involved in the field of science.

According to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan, science is becoming tangible in Artsakh.

"Science must develop at the science center.

"Science must develop at the science center.

Our gene must become relevant again, there is no other way, and it is the science that knows no boundaries. It must become the guarantor of our security," said Gharakhanyan.

According to the director of the Artsakh Scientific Center Anyuta Sargsyan, the center is in close cooperation with the RA National Academy of Sciences and its institutes.

"The new laboratories have been already equipped.

I express my gratitude to the President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Ashot Saghyan for his great contribution to the establishment of the Artsakh Scientific Center and the development of scientific and research capacities," said Sargsyan.