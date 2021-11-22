Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The situation along the entire perimeter of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at 12:00 pm on Monday is relatively stable.

There haven’t been provocations from the adversary, neither any significant movement of forces or materiel. The tactical situation is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces," the message said.


     

Politics

Armenia requests ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan over POWs

The Republic of Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights to ensure respect of the fundamental human rights of the Armenian prisoners of war captured on 16 November 2021 during the offensive launched by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian representation before the ECHR said.

Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev to meet in Brussels

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed to...

Trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Karabakh requires consensus – Lavrov

A trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Nagorno Karabakh will take place, but this requires...

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Congratulated Newly Appointed Foreign Minister of Abkhazia

On November 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent a congratulatory...

‘Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty’ – US Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Katherine Clark urged Azerbaijan to respect Armenia’s sovereignty.

Sergey Lavrov, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to discuss assistance to resolve situation in Artsakh

During talks with Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde in Moscow on Friday,...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has telephone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Society

Russia detects 35,681 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 35,681 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 24, with the total number of infections reaching 9,366,839 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday, Tass informs.

Four new laboratories will operate in the Artsakh Scientific Center

On November 22, thanks to the cooperation between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport...

38 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 38 new coronavirus on November 21.

Hoping to find the lost... The story of a displaced family

During the 44-day Artsakh war, the Babayan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur community of Artsakh’s...

The film "Come Back" about the 44-day war actively participates in international film festivals

The film director of "Come Back" about the 44-day Artsakh war is Paruyr Nersisyan from Artsakh.

The first child was born in Artsakh under in vitro fertilization program

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh informs "Artsakhpress", adding that the Government...

15 displaced families settled in Artsakh's Red Market. Daily and current activities presented by the community leader (Photos)

The Red Market community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 850 residents.

Military

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...

Sporadic shootings from Azerbaijan suppressed by Armenian countermeasures in Tavush

Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in...

Armenian Defense Ministry releases name of killed soldier, whose body was transported from Baku

On November 18, the Defense Ministry of Armenia released the name of the soldier who was killed during...

2020 war death toll is 3788, another 222 missing-in-action

According to the data updated in October 2021 of the Investigative Committee, the death toll in the 2020...

The enemy has up to 70 killed and wounded servicemen. The situation is relatively stable

As of 10:00 on November 17, the situation in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia, where...

Russia detects 35,681 daily COVID-19 cases
Israel to sign solar energy agreement with Jordan in UAE
Five dead after car ploughs into Christmas parade in Wisconsin
Armenia requests ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan over POWs
Russia to get Internet from space in 2024
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Five dead after car ploughs into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Russia to get Internet from space in 2024

Israel to sign solar energy agreement with Jordan in UAE

NATO ignores Russia’s warnings and continues to fan tension at its borders. Zakharova

