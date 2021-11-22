Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The situation along the entire perimeter of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at 12:00 pm on Monday is relatively stable.

There haven’t been provocations from the adversary, neither any significant movement of forces or materiel. The tactical situation is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces," the message said.