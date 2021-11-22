Five dead after car ploughs into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

A vehicle has ploughed into crowds at a Christmas parade in a town in the US state of Wisconsin, killing five people and injuring more than 40 adults and children, including some from dance troupes and marching bands, the Guardian reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: A red sport SUV drove at speed into crowds in a “tragic incident” in Waukesha about 20 miles west of Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, the town’s police chief, Dan Thompson, told a media conference on Sunday night.

Eleven adults and 12 children were taken to hospital, Thompson said, who declined to give any more details about the casualties until families were notified.

“Some of the individuals were children and there are some fatalities as a result of this incident,” Thompson told reporters.

“We’re working with the families, that is our priority in this tragic incident.”

The investigation was still “very fluid”, he added, and he did not know if the incident was terror-related. However, one person of interest was in custody and the vehicle involved had been recovered.