ՀԱՅ
ՀԱՅ
The Artsakh issue should become a priority issue in Armenian and international forums. Military Expert

The recent Azerbaijani aggression along the eastern borders of the Republic of Armenia has caused serious security problems for the region and Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the possible threats against Artsakh, “Artsakhpress” interviewed the military expert Vladimir Harutyunyan.

The military expert noted that Azerbaijan's aggression and ongoing escalation along the eastern borders of Armenia, however surprising it may seem, were predictable.

"Due to the silence of the international community and  the failure of the Armenian military-political authorities to take adequate steps, Azerbaijan continues to invade with impunity and position itself in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. A situation is created when one of the parties seems to know exactly what is doing, when and where, and the other does not know what to do at all, or does not implement them. From a military-political point of view, taking advantage of the demarcation and delimitation uncertainties, Azerbaijan is occupying a strategically dominant position in order to establish control over Armenian settlements and roads.

By placing outposts on favorable heights, the enemy also pursues a tactical goal, that is, to control larger areas with small forces, to impose unacceptable conditions. Achieving this, Azerbaijan will be in a better position from a diplomatic point of view in all the forthcoming negotiations, will try to force the signing of peace aggreement with Armenia on its own terms or  will add other points of its interest in the agreements. In economic terms, Turkey, via Azerbaijan,  will try to get closer or take possession of the only highway connecting Syunik with other regions of Armenia, the "small scenario" of which they have already implemented in the Goris-Kapan section.

It is obvious that through relevant military-political consultations, Azerbaijan has been given a certain role in order to serve the interests of the "senior"friend, i.e Turkey, and to ensure its advance to the Caspian region. At the same time, it is a step against  Iran and the expected "Persian Gulf- Black Sea" economic channel, as the interested parties will have to take into account the country controlling the only major road passing through Armenia in order to organize the transportation of luggage through the mentioned highway.

It is obvious that new security issues arise for Artsakh: the concentration of large enemy forces in the western part, in the regions of Kashatagh and Karvachar, which forces us to strengthen the presence of our armed units in those directions to resist and defend.

By occupying any part of the Sisian-Goris road, Azerbaijan will try to finally close the entire supply of Artsakh, to put an end to the existence of Artsakh," said Harutyunyan. According to the military expert, in such conditions, before the final settlement of Artsakh's status, the military-political leadership of Artsakh should activate diplomacy and strengthen Artsakh's defense capacity in order to create the necessary security environment.

 "The Artsakh issue, the aggression of Azerbaijan, the existing and developing humanitarian crisis should be on the priority agenda in various Armenian and international forums. Necessary guarantees - social and living conditions  should be created in order to prevent the outflow of civilians, to organize the normal life and activities of the people in Artsakh.  In close cooperation with law enforcement agencies and  Russian peacekeepers, it should provide the necessary legal process for any case of ceasefire violation, establish a monitoring and analysis system, carry out staff and logistical reforms in the armed forces, actively involving reservists; .

We should work consistently to counter the information war declared by the enemy, creating  our own 'information troops', involving groups of military-political experts, as well as students," said Vladimir Harutyunyan said.


     

Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev to meet in Brussels

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed to hold a meeting in Brussels on December 15 within the framework of the EU's Eastern Partnership Summit, the EU statement informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

38 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 38 new coronavirus on November 21.

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani attack claimed the lives of 6 Armenian troops.

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Russia to get Internet from space in 2024

