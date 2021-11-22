The Sphere program will make it possible for Russia to get the Internet from space, Dmitry Rogozin, the CEO of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, told TASS.

November 22, 2021, 15:00 Russia to get Internet from space in 2024

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "If the progress is as we plan, then the country will get the Internet from space in 2024," Rogozin said.

The state-run corporation has already received first funds under the program for research and technical efforts, the top manager said. Seven billion rubles ($95.1 mln) will be allocated for the Sphere program in the next year. "These funds will be spent to develop two flying spacecraft prototypes - Skif (the Internet) and Marathon (the Internet of Things). One of them will be launched in 2022 and the other one in 2023," Rogozin said.

The second tranche will be used to purchase carrier vehicles for to bring Express-RV communication satellites into space in 2024, the top manager said.