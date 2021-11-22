Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

After a nail-biting finish that went all the way to armageddon, Armenian GM Levon Aronian won the Tata Steel Chess India blitz tournament on Sunday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The playoff was necessary after he had finished in a tie with GM Arjun Erigaisi, who impressed once again by winning the rapid tournament on Friday, Chess.com reported.

The blitz tournament was played over two days, with nine rounds on Saturday and another nine on Sunday. It was again Erigaisi who was in the sole lead halfway through the tournament, having scored an undefeated plus-four.