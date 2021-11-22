Israel is about to sign a declaration of intent with neighboring Jordan to build a large solar power plant in the kingdom that will be used to generate electricity for Israel, as well as power a desalination plant to supply water to Jordan, Israel's national security adviser Eyal Hulata said.

November 22, 2021, 15:38 Israel to sign solar energy agreement with Jordan in UAE

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The deal will be signed on Monday in the United Arab Emirates between the energy ministers of the two countries, AP reported.

“The Abraham Accords are the enabler of such an important agreement to promote the national security of both of our countries,” Hulata said, referring to the diplomatic deal that saw the Emirates and Bahrain recognize Israel last year.

Axios previously announced that the deal will result in the Abu Dhabi-based clean energy company Masdar building a plant. Israel will pay $ 180 million a year for electricity, which will be divided between the Emirates and Jordan.