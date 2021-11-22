Canadian portal Aeroemploi has compiled a list of countries with the most powerful Air Force on Earth, news.am informs.

November 22, 2021, 09:58 Canadian portal publishes list of countries with strongest Air Force on Earth

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The first place in the rating is occupied by the American Air Force, which is armed with more than three thousand aircraft of various modifications. As the authors of the article point out, the United States has the most equipped and technologically advanced combat aircraft in the world.

The second position on the list was taken by the Russian Aerospace Forces with 1,900 aircraft. Over 30 years Russia was able to make a significant breakthrough in this area: the Aerospace Forces is armed with such fighters as the Su-35, Su-34. Moscow is also developing a project for a new generation strategic bomber-missile carrier PAK DA.

The three most powerful air forces are closed by the Chinese aviation, formed thanks to the serious assistance of the USSR in 1949. The Russians trained the pilots of the People's Liberation Army. In addition, they were tempered in the battles of the Korean War (1950-1953), is specified in the material. In the 1980s, the country's Air Force experienced various technological challenges, but it has now gone through deep reforms to become more efficient.

The list of the most significant military aviation on the planet includes the Indian, Egyptian, Pakistani, Turkish and South Korean air forces. Germany, with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, took the tenth place in the ranking.