The film director of "Come Back" about the 44-day Artsakh war is Paruyr Nersisyan from Artsakh.

November 20, 2021, 12:04 The film "Come Back" about the 44-day war actively participates in international film festivals

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the film director mentioned that the filming of “Come Back" has started since September 27, 2020 and continues to this day.

"Before that, in the spring of 2019, the film" My Sad Toys "was shot, which is also about the war. Afterwards I promised myself that I would not shoot another film about war.

"Unfortunately, I did not keep my promise, because it became obligatory for me to tell about what I saw and lived during 44 days," said P. Nersisyan and added that the main character of the film is a woman fighting against personal drama and war.

According to our interlocutor, at present the film "Come Back" actively participates in international film festivals.