The film director of "Come Back" about the 44-day Artsakh war is Paruyr Nersisyan from Artsakh.
The film "Come Back" about the 44-day war actively participates in international film festivals
The film director of "Come Back" about the 44-day Artsakh war is Paruyr Nersisyan from Artsakh.
The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed to hold a meeting in Brussels on December 15 within the framework of the EU's Eastern Partnership Summit, the EU statement informs.
A trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Nagorno Karabakh will take place, but this requires...
On November 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent a congratulatory...
US Congresswoman Katherine Clark urged Azerbaijan to respect Armenia’s sovereignty.
During talks with Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde in Moscow on Friday,...
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs...
The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicked off in Yerevan.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...
During the 44-day Artsakh war, the Babayan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur community of Artsakh’s Hadrut region. Now the family is temporarily living in one of Tsakhkadzor’s hotels.
The film director of "Come Back" about the 44-day Artsakh war is Paruyr Nersisyan from Artsakh.
The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh informs "Artsakhpress", adding that the Government...
The Red Market community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 850 residents.
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,156 to 9,257,068 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis...
The author of the project of the new district under construction is "Narine and Geghani" LLC. The construction...
The houses damaged due to the recent war are being repaired in the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani attack claimed the lives of 6 Armenian troops.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...
Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in...
On November 18, the Defense Ministry of Armenia released the name of the soldier who was killed during...
According to the data updated in October 2021 of the Investigative Committee, the death toll in the 2020...
As of 10:00 on November 17, the situation in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia, where...
As of 4 p.m. the situation in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border remains extremely tense.
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day