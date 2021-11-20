Hoping to find the lost... The story of a displaced family

During the 44-day Artsakh war, the Babayan family was displaced from the Aknaghbyur community of Artsakh’s Hadrut region. Now the family is temporarily living in one of Tsakhkadzor’s hotels.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the mother of the family, Tatevik Avetisyan, said that she was born in the Sarushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region. She got married and lived in Aknaghbyur.

"My family consists of 5 members: my husband, my two children, my husband's mother and me. After being evacuated from Artsakh, we were living in my relatives' house for a short time, then moved to Tsakhkadzor. My husband, Arthur Babayan, took part in the previous war and was wounded. He is a disabled person in the first degree, a pensioner. We have benefited from the assistance provided to the displaced in the form of money, food and bedding," said the mother of the family.

Our interlocutor is a potter by profession, a graduate of the Panos Terlemezyan State College of Fine Arts.

She left many of her works - paintings, sculptures - in Aknaghbyur. In Tsakhkadzor, she continues to make jewelry with Armenian patterns, considering it her mission to preserve the national.

"After getting an education, I was engaged in painting, pottery, and later in sculpture. At the same time I worked with potters and made souvenirs.

A large number of sculptures were sold, exhibited in Russia and Italy,” she said.

Despite all the difficulties she believes in the bright future.

“I will continue to be engaged in Armenian art. I will organize exhibitions and sales. Only the longing for the homeland is growing.

It is difficult for me to live and create away from home. I only know for sure that I have to raise my children so that they are worthy of their homeland and being Armenian," said Tatevik Avetisyan.