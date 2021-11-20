Belarusian defense minister praises combat readiness of Russian armed forces

"Readiness and training levels of the Russian army definitely deserve praise and pride now. We are glad that we have such an ally. Last year forced an even tighter alliance. It turned out that we don't have friends and the neighbors are aggressive," the minister added.

Khrenin assured that Russian-Belarusian military exercises are held in a transparent manner and pose no threat to anyone.

"They are no threat to anyone. We train our army. And the president says that the army is meant to be trained. We raise our troops to the relevant training standards," the Belarusian defense minister said.

In his opinion, learning from Russia’s military experience is useful for Belarus.

"It is very important for us that the Russian army has the combat experience they willingly share with us. It is also an important component within the framework of development of military science, theory, and practice," Khrenin said.