A trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Nagorno Karabakh will take place, but this requires consensus of all sides, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

November 19, 2021, 17:19

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A meeting requires consensus, so that all those who want to meet agree to it,” Lavrov said.