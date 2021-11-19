On November 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent a congratulatory message to newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba, the Artsakh MFA stated.
Foreign Minister of Artsakh Congratulated Newly Appointed Foreign Minister of Abkhazia
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message, in particular, reads as follows:
"Respected Mr. Ardzinba,
On behalf of Artsakh Foreign Ministry and myself personally, I warmly congratulate You on Your appointment to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia. I wish You great success and fruitful work at this high and responsible state position.
In Artsakh, we attach special importance to the relations with Abkhazia. Taking into account the years-long and high-level cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Artsakh and Republic of Abkhazia, I am confident that under Your leadership this cooperation will continue to develop for the sake of the vital interests of our peoples and countries.
I would like to congratulate you, Mr. Minister, once again and wish you robust health and all the best. Peace and prosperity to fraternal Abkhazia"!