Foreign Minister of Artsakh Congratulated Newly Appointed Foreign Minister of Abkhazia

On November 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent a congratulatory message to newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message, in particular, reads as follows:

"Respected Mr. Ardzinba,

On behalf of Artsakh Foreign Ministry and myself personally, I warmly congratulate You on Your appointment to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia. I wish You great success and fruitful work at this high and responsible state position.

In Artsakh, we attach special importance to the relations with Abkhazia. Taking into account the years-long and high-level cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Artsakh and Republic of Abkhazia, I am confident that under Your leadership this cooperation will continue to develop for the sake of the vital interests of our peoples and countries.

I would like to congratulate you, Mr. Minister, once again and wish you robust health and all the best. Peace and prosperity to fraternal Abkhazia"!