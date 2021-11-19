The first child was born in Artsakh under in vitro fertilization program

The first child was born in Artsakh under the in vitro fertilization program.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh informs "Artsakhpress", adding that the Government continues to implement numerous programs within the framework of reforms in the sphere, the full implementation of which will contribute to the restoration of normal life and demographic growth in Artsakh.

According to the source, 52 couples have been sent for in vitro fertilization in the last eight months, of which 39 have already been fertilized and 17 have become pregnant.

With the birth of the first child by in vitro fertilization, the successful course of the pre-election program of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan has been announced, recording the professional abilities and successes of the local doctors.