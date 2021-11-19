Artsakhpress

Society

15 displaced families settled in Artsakh's Red Market. Daily and current activities presented by the community leader (Photos)

The Red Market community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 850 residents.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Red Market community Narek Atayan told “Artsakhpress”.

"After the 44-day Artsakh war, 15 displaced families settled   in our community. Through the municipality, these families received property support from the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, and food and hygiene items from the ICRC Nagorno Karabakh Office.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէDuring the war our village suffered a lot of damage. 5 houses have been completely burnt, 8- have been destroyed, more than 300 buildings, residential houses have been partially damaged. By the end of the year, the roofs of 100 houses will be repaired.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէThe house of one fallen freedom fighter has been completely renovated. At the moment, the construction of a new 130-apartment district is underway. The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh is building 5 wooden private houses in the village. The works have been almost finished; they will be ready by the end of the year. There is a community hall, an aid station, a club and a house of culture in the community. Before the war, one street of the village (150 meters) was paved," said N. Atayan, noting that the central road of the village needs improvement. The issue has been submitted to the Government of the Republic of  Artsakh.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէThe head of the community informed that after the war the road connecting the neighboring Taghavard community had been asphalted. The school has 210 students.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէThe school building was damaged during the war, but has already been restored. In July of this year, within the framework of Tech Week Artsakh 2021,  the "Armat" engineering laboratory was opened at the school. 75 children attend the community’s kindergarten. Renovation of the kindergarten building started in December 2020.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէThe village is gasified, provided with electricity. There was a water problem during the summer, but a new water line was built, and the village has been provided with round-the-clock water supply. Our interlocutor noted with regret that during the Artsakh War for the defense of the homeland 12 of the fellow-villagers fell, 30 people were wounded and the fate of one fellow villager remains unknown to this day.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէReferring to the employment of the residents, Narek Atayan said that they are mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.

"The Artsakh Government has provided greenhouses to about 15 families.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէThe villagers continue to create and develop the village with their daily work; they are not afraid, due to their patriotism they can ignore all the problems, "said the community leader, assuring that everything is done for the village and the welfare of the residents.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ


     

Politics

Trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Karabakh requires consensus – Lavrov

A trilateral Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting on Nagorno Karabakh will take place, but this requires consensus of all sides, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Congratulated Newly Appointed Foreign Minister of Abkhazia

On November 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent a congratulatory...

‘Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty’ – US Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Katherine Clark urged Azerbaijan to respect Armenia’s sovereignty.

Sergey Lavrov, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to discuss assistance to resolve situation in Artsakh

During talks with Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde in Moscow on Friday,...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has telephone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session underway in Yerevan

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicked off in Yerevan.

Russia PM arrives in Yerevan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Yerevan Thursday on a working visit until Friday.

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan.

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Society

The first child was born in Artsakh under in vitro fertilization program

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh informs "Artsakhpress", adding that the Government continues to implement numerous programs within the framework of reforms in the sphere, the full implementation of which will contribute to the restoration of normal life and demographic growth in Artsakh.

Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,156 to 9,257,068 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis...

The construction of a 255-apartment residential district on Stepanakert’s Tumanyan Street underway

The author of the project of the new district under construction is "Narine and Geghani" LLC. The construction...

We are ready to continue improving and developing the village. Taghavard Community Leader

The houses damaged due to the recent war are being repaired in the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s...

Friday’s lunar eclipse to become longest in five centuries

A partial lunar eclipse lasting almost 3.5 hours that will be observed on Friday, November 19, will become...

799 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

799 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani attack claimed the lives of 6 Armenian troops.

Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...

Sporadic shootings from Azerbaijan suppressed by Armenian countermeasures in Tavush

Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in...

Armenian Defense Ministry releases name of killed soldier, whose body was transported from Baku

On November 18, the Defense Ministry of Armenia released the name of the soldier who was killed during...

2020 war death toll is 3788, another 222 missing-in-action

According to the data updated in October 2021 of the Investigative Committee, the death toll in the 2020...

The enemy has up to 70 killed and wounded servicemen. The situation is relatively stable

As of 10:00 on November 17, the situation in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia, where...

Armenian military reports casualties, two positions lost

As of 4 p.m. the situation in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border remains extremely tense.

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Turkish Nationalist Movement Party gifts Erdogan a map of Turkic World, with a part of Russia 'seized'

Taliban ready to pay new visit to Russia, should invitation be received

State of emergency declared in Canadian province amid major storm

Biden says US supports ‘one China’ policy — White House

