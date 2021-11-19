The Red Market community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 850 residents.

November 19, 2021, 15:44 15 displaced families settled in Artsakh's Red Market. Daily and current activities presented by the community leader (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Red Market community Narek Atayan told “Artsakhpress”.

"After the 44-day Artsakh war, 15 displaced families settled in our community. Through the municipality, these families received property support from the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, and food and hygiene items from the ICRC Nagorno Karabakh Office.

During the war our village suffered a lot of damage. 5 houses have been completely burnt, 8- have been destroyed, more than 300 buildings, residential houses have been partially damaged. By the end of the year, the roofs of 100 houses will be repaired.

The house of one fallen freedom fighter has been completely renovated. At the moment, the construction of a new 130-apartment district is underway. The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh is building 5 wooden private houses in the village. The works have been almost finished; they will be ready by the end of the year. There is a community hall, an aid station, a club and a house of culture in the community. Before the war, one street of the village (150 meters) was paved," said N. Atayan, noting that the central road of the village needs improvement. The issue has been submitted to the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.

The head of the community informed that after the war the road connecting the neighboring Taghavard community had been asphalted. The school has 210 students.

The school building was damaged during the war, but has already been restored. In July of this year, within the framework of Tech Week Artsakh 2021, the "Armat" engineering laboratory was opened at the school. 75 children attend the community’s kindergarten. Renovation of the kindergarten building started in December 2020.

The village is gasified, provided with electricity. There was a water problem during the summer, but a new water line was built, and the village has been provided with round-the-clock water supply. Our interlocutor noted with regret that during the Artsakh War for the defense of the homeland 12 of the fellow-villagers fell, 30 people were wounded and the fate of one fellow villager remains unknown to this day.

Referring to the employment of the residents, Narek Atayan said that they are mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.

"The Artsakh Government has provided greenhouses to about 15 families.

The villagers continue to create and develop the village with their daily work; they are not afraid, due to their patriotism they can ignore all the problems, "said the community leader, assuring that everything is done for the village and the welfare of the residents.