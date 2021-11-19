Friday’s lunar eclipse to become longest in five centuries

"The partial shadow eclipse will last 3 hours 28 minutes (from 10:20 Moscow time until 13:48 Moscow time). <…> This is the longest partial lunar eclipse since the 15th century. It can be called an ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse since nearly the entire Moon will be in the Earth’s shadow. The bulk of the lunar disk will take on a reddish hue," the statement said.

Solar and lunar eclipses occur every six months. The Sun, the Earth and the Moon at this time form a single line. If the Earth is in the middle, a lunar eclipse is observed.

When the Moon enters the Earth’s shadow and acquires a reddish hue, this astronomical phenomenon is called a full eclipse. When it is not completely shaded by our planet, this is a partial shadow eclipse.

"The Moon moving along its orbit will pass through the southern part of the Earth’s shadow. At 12:04 Moscow time, 97% of the lunar disk will be in the Earth’s shadow," the Planetarium specified.