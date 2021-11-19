The houses damaged due to the recent war are being repaired in the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

November 19, 2021, 13:00 We are ready to continue improving and developing the village. Taghavard Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Taghavard community Oleg Harutyunyan told "Artsakhpress".

"There are no buildings in the community that have not been damaged as a result of hostilities. 5 apartments have been completely burnt down. At present, the interior of 7 residential houses is being done and the roofs are being changed. The windows, doors and roofs of 75 houses have been changed, and the construction of 75 apartments has yet to begin. As a result of the war, the community school and the club have been damaged," said Harutyunyan.

The head of the community noted that 18 displaced families with 50 inhabitants have settled in the village.

"The villagers are mainly engaged in cattle breeding. The most important problem of the community is the issue of security, as a part of the village has been occupied by the enemy. The village is gasified, we are provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply," said O. Harutyunyan and added that during the recent war 14 of the fellow villagers have fallen and 33 of them have been wounded; the fate of one person remains unknown.