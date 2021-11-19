The author of the project of the new district under construction is "Narine and Geghani" LLC. The construction is carried out by "Mik-Shin" LLC.

November 19, 2021, 12:20 The construction of a 255-apartment residential district on Stepanakert’s Tumanyan Street underway

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The correspondent of "Artsakhpress" visited the construction site and got acquainted with the work being done. The director of "Mik-Shin" LLC Ashot Manucharyan said that the construction of the new district started in March 2021.

"4 buildings are being built. The yard of the building will be improved, " Manucharyan said.