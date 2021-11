799 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 332,713, the ministry of healthcare reports.

November 19, 2021, 11:12 799 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: 1903 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 301,856.

The death toll has risen to 7212. 29 death cases have been registered in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 22,243.