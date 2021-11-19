Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Economy

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually taking form.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In case of implementation, this project could create a big transit road from India to the countries of Eastern Europe, by boosting the commercial ties of Asia and Europe and also raising Armenia’s economic, political share in the region.
The Embassy of Iran in Armenia told Armenpress that this agreement could be approved at the next meeting of the participating countries in Sofia.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea transportation corridor is a major international program aimed at economically connecting the ports of the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea. Iran pushed forward the idea back in 2016. At that time Tehran announced that the project will include also all the three republics of the South Caucasus, and Armenia could be one of the transit roads leading to the Black Sea. However, after the recent meetings of the representatives of the participating states and the developments in the region it turned out that Azerbaijan is left out of the project. Meanwhile, Armenia is actively taking part in the project.
The Embassy said that currently Armenia, Georgia, Greece and Bulgaria are involved in this Iranian initiative. However, other countries as well, including India, can have a participation to the project, which would greatly expand the geography of this corridor.
Armenia can also greatly contribute to this project with the North-South highway that is under construction. And Iran highly appreciates these efforts of the Armenian government.
“Fortunately, the government in Armenia is also consistent with the construction of the North-South highway in the Armenian territory. This road would be a very important connecting chain in the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor and would significantly raise the attractiveness of the Armenian railway”, the Embassy said.
Since the launch of the initiative in 2016, five stages of expert talks of the working group formed that time have taken place in Tehran (2 times), Sofia, Tbilisi and the last one was held in Yerevan. The delegations of Iran, Armenia (offline) and Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece (online) participated in that meeting in Yerevan in April 2021.
“Azerbaijan was not in attendance”, the Iranian Embassy said.
The Embassy informed that during that meeting in Yerevan the sides demonstrated a will to finalize the text of the agreement and agreed upon the tasks over some sections of the draft text.
“The member states try to do so that the agreement is approved during the upcoming meeting in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia”, the Embassy said.
According to the Embassy, the launch of this project would contribute to increasing the trade exchange rates of Asia with Europe thanks to the economic efficiency and security of the corridor.
“Taking into account the starting and end points of this corridor, it should be noted that this is a multi-model corridor. Cargo from the Persian Gulf will enter Iran by sea. Iran has big ports in the south, some of which are at a development stage. By land, these cargos as well can be transported by the railway network or roads of the countries on the route, such as Iran, Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan. In the next part, in other words, from the Black Sea ports to the final destination, the option of sea transportation could also be applied”, the Embassy said, adding that in addition to physical problems connected with the creation of necessary infrastructures, there are also legal issues, the payment issue, the necessary rules of procedures.
As for the possibility of India’s joining the corridor, the Embassy recalled the interest of Indian officials to this route during the official visit of the Indian Foreign Minister in Yerevan in October. Tehran believes that the facilitation of cargo transportation to the Black Se would be beneficial to all countries that have access to the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea.

“Iran and India have good cooperation in the field of transportation, and Indian companies are participating in the Chabahar Port development program and the construction of a new railway in Iran’s east. All countries are interested in having convenient and varied routes. The creation of respective infrastructures and the facilitation of transportations along the Person Gulf to the Black Sea would be attractive not only for the negotiating countries, but also for all those that have an access to the Person Gulf and the Black Sea, both for the other countries of the Persian Gulf and the countries of the Eastern Europe”, the Iranian Embassy said.


     

Politics

‘Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty’ – US Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Katherine Clark urged Azerbaijan to respect Armenia’s sovereignty.

All news from section

Sergey Lavrov, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to discuss assistance to resolve situation in Artsakh

During talks with Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde in Moscow on Friday,...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has telephone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session underway in Yerevan

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicked off in Yerevan.

Russia PM arrives in Yerevan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Yerevan Thursday on a working visit until Friday.

United States Senator Bob Menendez highlights need to pass NDAA amendment cutting aid to Azerbaijan

United States Senator Bob Menendez, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has once...

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with Russian counterpart in Moscow

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

Economy

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

All news from section

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia

The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am...

Society

Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,156 to 9,257,068 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

All news from section

We are ready to continue improving and developing the village. Taghavard Community Leader

The houses damaged due to the recent war are being repaired in the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s...

Friday’s lunar eclipse to become longest in five centuries

A partial lunar eclipse lasting almost 3.5 hours that will be observed on Friday, November 19, will become...

799 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

799 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Two Armenian citizens among evacuees from Afghanistan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry says it has preliminary information suggesting that there are two Armenian...

45 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 45 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Armenia elected member of UNESCO Executive Board

For the first time since its accession to UNESCO in 1992, Armenia has been elected to UNESCO Executive...

Military

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani attack claimed the lives of 6 Armenian troops.

All news from section

Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...

Sporadic shootings from Azerbaijan suppressed by Armenian countermeasures in Tavush

Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in...

Armenian Defense Ministry releases name of killed soldier, whose body was transported from Baku

On November 18, the Defense Ministry of Armenia released the name of the soldier who was killed during...

2020 war death toll is 3788, another 222 missing-in-action

According to the data updated in October 2021 of the Investigative Committee, the death toll in the 2020...

The enemy has up to 70 killed and wounded servicemen. The situation is relatively stable

As of 10:00 on November 17, the situation in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia, where...

Armenian military reports casualties, two positions lost

As of 4 p.m. the situation in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border remains extremely tense.

Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases
Friday’s lunar eclipse to become longest in five centuries
We are ready to continue improving and developing the village. Taghavard Community Leader
Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan
799 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

All news from section

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

All news from section

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

All news from section

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Turkish Nationalist Movement Party gifts Erdogan a map of Turkic World, with a part of Russia 'seized'

All news from section

Taliban ready to pay new visit to Russia, should invitation be received

State of emergency declared in Canadian province amid major storm

Biden says US supports ‘one China’ policy — White House

Most Read

month

week

day

Search